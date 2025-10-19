2 Halo Games Will Reportedly Release in 2026 (And Neither Are Halo 7)

There will reportedly be multiple Halo games released next year, but neither of them are Halo 7. The Halo series is to Xbox what Mario is to Nintendo. It is a pillar of the Xbox brand and something that has endured a lot over the many years. The original game was a launch title for the Xbox and went on to spawn numerous sequels and spin-offs, largely helmed by franchise creator Bungie. However, the developer eventually had other ambitions and opted to step away from Halo in order to pursue Destiny. The baton was then passed to 343 Industries, recently rebranded as Halo Studios.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the beginning of the generation, 343 released Halo Infinite. It was a pretty well-received game as a whole, especially given its troubled development and the lackluster response to Halo 5‘s campaign six years prior. However, the game failed to impress players with its live-service offerings, something that was noteworthy given the multiplayer was completely free-to-play. There was a lack of content, the game was structured oddly, and ultimately, it just missed the mark. With all of that said, we’ve heard many rumblings about what’s next for Halo and it sounds like it may be more than what any of us could have expected.

Two New Halo Games Reportedly Releasing Next Year

halo

According to a new report from Rebs Gaming, a reputable insider in the Halo space, there are two Halo games actively in the works and on target to release next year. One of them is the heavily rumored remake of Halo: Combat Evolved, which is expected to be in the vein of something like the Resident Evil remakes where the gameplay is completely modernized. The insider has even noted that modern gameplay mechanics like sprinting have been added to the original Halo game.

Play video

There will also be a standalone live-service multiplayer Halo game released next year that has been compared to Fortnite. It isn’t confirmed to be a battle royale, but something that can likely be updated with new content rapidly and potentially even utilize user generated content. Halo has featured this before with custom games and Forge mode, but perhaps this new game will take it all to the next level. A Halo game for PS5 was leaked earlier this year and it was suggested that this would be a very new experience, but details were kept vague.

Rebs Gaming also stated that the next mainline Halo game is in the works as well, so these projects aren’t replacing the next adventure in Master Chief’s story. However, that game is probably much further out by comparison.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!