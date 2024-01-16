Xbox Game Pass Reveals More Games Coming in January and February

2024 is already off to a pretty big start for Xbox Game Pass, with the month of January seeing major additions like Resident Evil 2 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. That definitely got the month going on a high note, and it seems Xbox won't be letting its foot off the gas. Today, the company revealed a number of games that will be coming to the service throughout the end of January, as well as some releases that will be arriving in early February. These upcoming additions include the following:

January 16th- Those Who Remain (Console, PC, Cloud)

January 18th- Turnip Boys Robs a Bank (Console, PC, Cloud)

January 18th- F1 23 (Console, PC)

January 19th- Palworld (Console, PC, Cloud)

January 25th- Go Mecha Ball (Console, PC, Cloud)

January 30th- Brotato (Console, PC, Cloud)

February 2nd- Persona 3 Reload (Console, PC, Cloud)

February 6th- Anuchard (Console, PC, Cloud)

Day One Releases

One of the best things about Xbox Game Pass is that many of the games offered through the service are day one releases. This latest batch has four games that are available on day one: Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, Palworld, Go Mecha Ball, and Persona 3 Reload. Of these games, Persona 3 Reload is easily the biggest. The Persona franchise has become one of Sega's biggest over the last few years, and one the company sees as a "pillar" alongside Sonic the Hedgehog and Like a Dragon. The original version of Persona 3 is often considered one of the best RPGs ever made, so it will be interesting to see how the remake is received.

In addition to Persona 3 Reload, Palworld has also gotten a lot of attention since it was announced. Palworld has been described as "a Pokemon-style game with guns," and some of the character designs look very similar. Since the Pokemon franchise isn't available on Xbox platforms, it could prove to be a nice alternative.

Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass

This month, Xbox Game Pass has already seen some high-profile departures, including Grand Theft Auto V, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 4 Golden. Thankfully, just one more game has been announced to leave the service this month, and that's Hitman: World of Assassination. The game is currently available on Game Pass through Console, PC, and Cloud, and will be leaving the service on January 31st. Luckily, that gives players a few more weeks to finish up if they haven't already. As is always the case, the Microsoft Store will be offering a discount on the game in case Xbox users want to make it a permanent part of their library. Unfortunately, that discount does not seem to be live at the moment, but it should be available prior to World of Assassination leaving Xbox Game Pass.

