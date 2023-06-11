Xbox Game Pass Reveals All Day One Games From Today's Showcase

During today's Xbox Showcase, Microsoft featured a significant number of games that will be arriving on the platform over the next six months, as well as into 2024. Not all of these games will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass (like Star Wars Outlaws), but a significant number will be, and they'll be coming on day one. A fair number of those games were known already, but some were also revealed today. Xbox has now shared a complete list of the 18 games that were both in today's showcase, and will also be releasing day one on Game Pass. These titles include:

Starfield

Forza Motorsport

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Fable

Avowed

Clockwork Revolution

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess



South of Midnight

Towerborne

Payday 3

33 Immortals

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Cities Skylines II



Persona 3 Reload

Persona 5 Tactica

Still Wakes the Deep

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Jusant



For those that haven't subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, these 18 titles offer a pretty good incentive to do so over the coming months! The service already offers subscribers access to more than 100 games, and this is just a glimpse at some of the bigger titles coming in the next year or so. All of Xbox's first-party games are day one releases on the service, so subscribers won't be surprised to see titles like Starfield and Forza Motorsport listed. Still, Starfield is quickly becoming one of the year's most anticipated games, so it's definitely worth noting.

Xbox Game Pass has become a cornerstone for Microsoft's strategy over the last few years. The service has significantly grown in importance for the company, and presentations like today's Showcase highlight just how much Xbox has embraced Game Pass. Xbox is also getting better at offering a wide variety of genres through Game Pass, helping to ensure that users should be able to find a lot to enjoy, regardless of what types of games they prefer. With Starfield set for September and Forza Motorsport coming in October, subscribers will be able to enjoy some of these games fairly soon!

