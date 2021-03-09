Xbox Will Reportedly Address Bethesda, Xbox Game Pass Future in New Event

✖

Microsoft is supposedly set to hold an event this week discussing the future of Bethesda and its new relationship with Xbox. Through that event, we’ll likely have some of our most pressing questions answered that pertain to Bethesda’s vast catalog of games, and more importantly, the titles it plans on releasing in the future. It’s unlikely, however, that we’ll hear specifics about the big projects like Starfield, the space-faring Bethesda game that’s only been announced with little else to say about it at this point.

All these details about the supposed event taking place soon come from a GamesBeat report which said a video presentation would be shared on March 11th. Unnamed sources said to be familiar with the matter were cited in the report, though expectations were tempered by saying it was unlikely Xbox would talk about Starfield specifics or related projects. The expectation instead is that we’ll hear more about the relationship between Bethesda and Xbox Game Pass.

Following the news from Tuesday that the Xbox and Bethesda deal had been completed, the joint announcement from the two seemed to bolster the report that we’d see more Xbox Game Pass news this week as it relates to Bethesda. A discussion about the deal and what it means for both parties shared by Head of Xbox Phil Spencer on the Xbox Wire site mentioned Xbox Game Pass multiple times and confirmed Xbox would be “adding Bethesda’s iconic franchises to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.” It was also confirmed that we’d see more Xbox Game Pass games from Bethesda added to the catalog as soon as this week.

“Thank you to all our players for joining us on this incredible journey and to the millions of Bethesda fans around the world,” Spencer said. “Now that we’re one team, we can start working together on the future ahead. We will have more to share about what’s next for our teams later this year. In the meantime, to properly celebrate this special moment, we are bringing additional Bethesda games into Xbox Game Pass later this week. Stay tuned for more details!”

The “later this year” part of Spencer’s statement doesn’t disqualify the Xbox Game Pass presentation from being held later this week since both Xbox and Bethesda are planned to hold summer showcases like they normally would. VentureBeat’s report anticipated that it’d be during that summer event when we’ll learn more about Starfield and said that the two companies aren’t planning on combining their events.