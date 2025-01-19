Xbox Game Pass Report Reveals When Older Call of Duty Games Are Finally Being Added

Ever since Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard — and as a result, the rights of Call of Duty — Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been waiting for older Call of Duty games to be added to Xbox Game Pass. Right now, Xbox Game Pass features Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, but that’s it. Not only are there a ton of modern Call of Duty games missing, but all of the classic Call of Duty games, which for many COD fans, are the best Call of Duty games. Whether this is the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare games or the first Call of Duty: Black Ops games or Call of Duty: World at War, there’s a lot of demand for these older COD games. Not to mention the even older Call of Duty games, like Call of Duty 2: Big Red One.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is no official word of older Call of Duty games being added to Xbox Game Pass this year, but according to a fairly reliable industry insider, especially when it comes to Xbox, older Call of Duty games are coming “around May.”

Unfortunately, the report — which specifically comes the way of eXtas1s — does not provide a precise release nor does it mention how many older Call of Duty games will be added during this time, or which ones.

In fact, it’s unclear what exactly classifies as older Call of Duty games. Are we talking about the original Call of Duty games or the original modern Call of Duty games, which is to say the aforementioned Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, the first Black Ops games, and the other releases from this era? Unfortunately, this distinction is not clear.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question is quite reliable, and recently leaked new Xbox Game Pass games added this month, this is still unofficial information. Further, even if it is accurate, it also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.