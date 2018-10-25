Xbox Game Pass Expanding To PC, Microsoft Confirms

The Xbox Game Pass service has become a reliable go-to favorite for gamers, as it allows them to download over a hundred hit titles, including new releases like Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 4, to their Xbox console. But today, the company confirmed that the fun is about to come to a whole new platform.

Based on this report from Windows Central, during a FY19 Q1 earnings call with the company today, CEO Satya Nadella confirmed that the program will soon be expanding to PC, so that gamers on the Windows front can enjoy everything it has to offer as well.

A lot of Xbox games are compatible with Windows PC anyway, including new releases as well as older favorites like Killer Instinct and Quantum Break, so this move makes sense. And considering that the program has a ton of subscribers already, this would no doubt add to it.

It’s likely that the program will make its debut on Windows 10’s integrated Microsoft Store set-up first, though specifics about its launch weren’t given just yet.

We’re also waiting to get details on two other things as well.

First off, will the game line-up be the same as what we see on Xbox game Pass? Obviously not all the titles are compatible, which means, more than likely, some exclusive PC games will need to be added to fill the void. Considering that Windows is compatible with a great number of those, that’s very possible.

Then there’s the price. Origin currently offers its own on-demand game download program, but it’s a bit high in price. It’s unknown if Xbox Game Pass would still be $9.99 on Windows considering the AAA titles available, or perhaps something along the lines of $19.99. It’s also not clear if a membership with the Pass would cover both the Xbox One and PC platforms, or if a separate subscription is required for each one.

We’ll probably get our answers to this in just a few short weeks, as Microsoft is preparing to host the #X018 event, set to take place on November 10 and 11 in Mexico City. It’s here that the company will make all its key announcements for the end of 2018 and all of 2019, and we’re likely to know more then.

Still, it’s good to see Xbox Game Pass expanding in an effort to reach a bigger audience. But you don’t need to wait to check it out. It’s available on Xbox One and Xbox One X now, and there’s a trial period so you can try before you buy!