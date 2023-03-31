Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Pricing Details Revealed

The Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family plan seems to be rolling out very soon, as users are reporting seeing advertising for the plan on the Xbox dashboard. It seems that the plan will cost $39.95 per month, allowing up to five different friends or family members to share the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That works out to $7.99 per month, as opposed to the usual $14.99. Users can be those inside the same household, or from different homes, and all can use the service at the same time, without running into any issues.

The information was shared on Twitter by user @Jawmuncher, and can be found in the Tweets embedded below.

Dashboard seems to be the only way to access atm pic.twitter.com/HDqhNj2BjU — Jawmuncher (@Jawmuncher) March 31, 2023

The Xbox Friends and Family tier has been known about for quite some time, but no information on a release window or pricing was known. Already, some users are debating whether or not the plan is worth it, and it surely won't be for everyone. After all, the current Xbox Game Pass plan allows multiple users to enjoy the service at the same time, provided they're in the same household and connected through the home console. That $39.95 monthly price point might seem a bit steep, but it could be valuable for parents with kids in college, or friends that are just just trying to save a few bucks.

Now that some Xbox users are seeing this information on the dashboard, it's just a matter of time before a full announcement is made. Hopefully the company won't keep users waiting for too much longer, as there are a lot of people that seem eager to give the new tier a try. Game Pass is a very important part of Xbox's current plans, and the company is focused on making it more appealing. Some users prefer to actually own their games, but it's hard to deny the overall value that users can get out of Game Pass, especially if users take advantage of all the potential benefits!

Does this Xbox Game Pass tier appeal to you? What do you think of the price point? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!