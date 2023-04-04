Xbox Game Pass Games for Early April Revealed

The first round of Xbox Game Pass games coming to the subscription service in April was revealed this week with five different titles included in the lineup this time. As per usual, the five games make up a nice mix of day-one releases, games that are in other subscription services already, and even one which used to be a console exclusive on the PS5. The first of those free games will be available starting today on April 4th with the rest of them set to drop throughout the first few weeks of April at which point we'll get another list of games to round out the month.

The games in question are Loop Hero, Iron Brigade, Ghostwire: Tokyo, NHL 23, and Minecraft Legends. They'll release into Xbox Game Pass in that order with the first of them, Loop Hero, out today and Minecraft Legends capping off the list.

Of those games, the final three are the ones people will likely be most familiar with already. Ghostwire Tokyo was a console exclusive on the PS5 when it first released but how now worked its way over to the Xbox platform, too. NHL 23 needs little introduction as one of Electronic Arts' annual sports releases and is included in the EA Play subscription as well. Minecraft Legends, the new RTS take on the Minecraft formula, is coming out last from this list as a day-one release.

You can find a the dates for each of the games below along with a preview of Loop Hero, the one that's out today which people might be less familiar with.

Xbox Game Pass Games for April

Loop Hero (Console and PC) – Available Today

Iron Brigade (Cloud and Console) – April 6

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 12

NHL 23 (Console) EA Play – April 13

Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 18

"The Lich has thrown the world into a timeless loop and plunged its inhabitants into never ending chaos," said a preview of the new game Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play right now. "Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero."

These Xbox Game Pass games will roll out between now and April 18th.