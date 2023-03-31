Xbox Locks New Feature Behind Xbox Game Pass

Xbox has locked a major feature on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X behind an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Every time Microsoft talks about the future of Xbox as a brand, it talks about Xbox Game Pass. It's clear Microsoft thinks the future of gaming is subscription services, and this is why more and more resources are being dumped into Xbox Game Pass, sometimes at the expense of other parts of Xbox, like Xbox Live Gold. To this end, Xbox is putting the "Achieve More. Earn More" rewards program behind Quests, which is exclusive to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The change kicks in on April 3, and right now if you click on the "Achieve More. Earn More" part of the Microsoft Rewards app, you get a new message alerting you to this change, which is how Xbox fans found out about it. The message reads as follows:

"'Achieve More. Earn More.' is moving to Quests. We regret to inform we are ending the 'Achieve More. Earn More' offer on the Rewards App on Xbox on April 3rd, 2023. We will add a new daily achievement Xbox Game Pass Quest, starting April 4th, 2023," reads the message in question. "If you are not an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can still benefit from the many other activities available here. On April 4th, 2023, the 'Achieve More. Earn More.' activity will no longer available on the Microsoft Rewards App on Xbox."

So, what does this mean? It means starting on April 4, if you're not an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you will no longer receive 50 Reward Points each day for unlocking any given achievement. This isn't that big of a deal, but this adds up over time for those using the rewards system on Xbox consoles.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively, For more coverage on the Xbox subscription service and all things Xbox in general, click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to let us know what you think of this news via the comments section. Was this the right call from Xbox?

H/T, True Achievements.