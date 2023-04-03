Xbox Game Pass Announces First Games Leaving in April

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC are losing access to seven different games in the first half of April, according to the "Leaving Soon" section of the Xbox Game Pass library. Once games are added to this section, they typically have two weeks left in the subscription service, which means there are roughly two weeks left to play the games as subscribers and purchase them with the special 20 percent Xbox Game Pass discount. Once the games below are gone, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will probably never see them again as once games leave they rarely come back, with only a few exceptions. And these exceptions are reserved for very popular games. None of the games in question are of this mold. Below, you can read more about each game about to leave Xbox Game Pass, and check out a trailer for each as well. If you're reading this weeks from now, the games aren't "about to leave," but already gone.

Quantum Break Description: "In the aftermath of a split second of destruction that fractures time itself, two people find they have changed and gained extraordinary abilities. One of them travels through time and becomes hell-bent on controlling this power. The other uses these new abilities to attempt to defeat him – and fix time before it tears itself irreparably apart. Both face overwhelming odds and make dramatic choices that will determine the shape of the future. Quantum Break is a unique experience; one part hard-hitting video game, one part thrilling live action show, featuring a stellar cast, including Shawn Ashmore as the hero Jack Joyce, Aidan Gillen as his nemesis Paul Serene and Dominic Monaghan as Jack's genius brother William. Quantum Break is full of the vivid storytelling, rich characters and dramatic twists Remedy Entertainment are renowned for. Your choices in-game will affect the outcome of this fast-paced fusion between game and show giving the player a completely unique entertainment experience."

Rainbow Six Extraction About: "For decades, Team Rainbow has been the shield against the worst global threats imaginable. Now, we face the greatest terror yet: a lethal, mutating alien parasite."

The Long Dark About: "The Long Dark is a thoughtful, exploration-survival experience that challenges solo players to think for themselves as they explore an expansive frozen wilderness. Monitor your Condition, search for life-saving supplies, and master survival skills like fire-building, maintaining your gear, hunting, fishing, and landmark-based navigation. There are no zombies -- only you, the cold, and everything Mother Nature can throw at you."

Moonglow Bay About: "Moonglow Bay is set along the Eastern Canadian coastline during the 1980s and offers players an emotionally charged story, complemented by a relaxing, slice-of-life fishing RPG. You play as a rookie angler, struggling to fulfil your partner's final wish by keeping a business afloat in the face of impending bankruptcy."

Life is Strange: True Colors About: "A bold new era of the award-winning Life is Strange begins, with an all-new playable lead character and a thrilling mystery to solve! Alex Chen has long suppressed her 'curse': the supernatural ability to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others, which she sees as blazing, colored auras. When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her volatile power to find the truth – and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town."

The Riftbreaker About: "You play the role of captain Ashley S. Nowak – you are the Riftbreaker, an elite scientist/commando inside a powerful Mecha-Suit. Enter a one-way portal to Galatea 37, a distant planet at the far reaches of the Milky Way Galaxy, with the purpose of building up a base that will allow travel back to Earth and further colonization. Ashley's Mecha-suit, which she calls "Mr. Riggs", can withstand the harshest environment conditions and has a full range of equipment for base construction, resource extraction, gathering specimens and of course – combat. It is capable of traveling through rifts that connect space across vast distances."