Xbox Game Pass February Releases Include Avowed, Madden, and More

Over the weekend, Xbox Game Pass revealed a number of games that will be leaving the service in the next two weeks. While departures are always disappointing, we now know some of the games that will be coming in to fill their places. Fittingly, Xbox Game Pass is celebrating the Super Bowl with the arrival of Madden NFL 25. That’s hardly the biggest game of the month though, as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have a major day one game. There are also several titles that will now be playable through Game Pass Standard, including one of the biggest Xbox games of 2024. Subscribers can expect to see the following games over the next two weeks:

February 4th- Far Cry New Dawn (Console, PC, Cloud) through all tiers

February 5th- Another Crab’s Treasure (Console) through Game Pass Standard

February 5th- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Console) through Game Pass Standard

February 5th- Starfield (Console) through Game Pass Standard

February 6th- Madden NFL 25 (Console, PC, Cloud), through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

February 13th- Kingdom Two Crowns (Console, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard and Game Pass Ultimate

February 18th- Avowed (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Starfield is now available through all Xbox game pass tiers

From everything we’ve seen so far, it seems like Xbox is going to have some huge first-party releases in 2025, and Avowed is first out of the gate. Obsidian Entertainment’s action-RPG has a lot of anticipation surrounding it, and subscribers can play it 5 days early if they’re willing to spend a little extra. The Avowed Premium Upgrade Addon grants access to the game on February 13th, as well as 2 sets of bonus skins, plus a digital art book and soundtrack. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get that for $22.49, but they’ll have to decide for themselves if the extra price is worth it!

Those who subscribe to just the Xbox Game Pass Standard tier should be pretty happy with this month’s offerings. Another Crab’s Treasure, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and Starfield have all been available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a while now, but those are pretty big games. It will be interesting to see if a lot more people give Starfield a chance once it’s available in the lower price tier. Of course, Game Pass Standard users are also getting Far Cry New Dawn today, and Kingdom Two Crowns later this month.

In addition to all the new games, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can look forward to free perks each month. This month, subscribers can get some free items for Stumble Guys, including a RIP Streamer skin, 250 Gems to spend on additional skins, and 50 tokens.

