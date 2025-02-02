Xbox Game Pass Losing 7 More Games This Month

The month of February is officially underway, and that means a new batch of games will be departing Xbox Game Pass. In total, we can expect to see 7 games leaving in the next couple of weeks. February 16th will be the final day these games are available, so subscribers hoping to play them have a limited time left to do so. The list of games leaving features some pretty diverse titles, including RPGs, narrative adventures, and even a metroidvania. The full list of games leaving the service this month can be found below:

A Little to the Left

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

EA Sports UFC 3

Indivisible

Merge & Blade

Return to Grace

Tales of Arise

It’s frustrating to see games leaving Xbox Game Pass, especially ones that are well-regarded. On the plus side, the advance notice from Xbox is always appreciated, as it gives subscribers a chance to wrap up games that they might currently be playing. Of course, it’s also possible that some subscribers can check out and maybe even finish some of these games before February 16th. In particular, Return to Grace‘s length has been estimated at less than 3 hours, so it could be the perfect option for Xbox users looking for a shorter experience. Despite the short completion time, the game currently holds a “very positive” rating among Steam users.

tales of arise is one game leaving xbox game pass on february 16th

Titles like Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and Tales of Arise will require much more significant time investments. However, these games could still be worth playing before they depart Xbox Game Pass. Both games received positive reviews upon release, with Tales of Arise named as one of ComicBook’s Games of the Year in 2021. Even if players can’t put in the time required to finish, they could take advantage of the discounts these games are getting. The Microsoft Store offers discounts on titles leaving Xbox Game Pass, so there is some incentive to purchase these games. At the very least, once these games have been purchased, Xbox users can play them at their leisure.

Unfortunately, Xbox has yet to reveal the first full batch of games coming to the service in February. We should get an announcement in the next few days, and that could help to soften the blow of losing some pretty strong games. Until that list comes, subscribers will have to settle for what’s currently available, and look forward to some of the bigger games that will be joining the service in 2025. We know that Avowed will be a day one release for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on February 18th, and Doom: The Dark Ages is coming on May 15th. Those games alone should make for a pretty good first half of 2025!

Do you plan on playing any of these games before they leave Xbox Game Pass? Will you take advantage of any of the Microsoft Store discounts? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!