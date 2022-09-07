Xbox Game Pass Getting Notable New Day One Release This Fall

Microsoft has revealed that its Xbox Game Pass subscription service will be getting a notable new addition on the first day of its release later this fall. While the standard library of titles found on Game Pass is impressive in its own manner, one of the biggest features of the service over the past year has been its consistent ability to bring third-party games to the platform the moment that they launch. Luckily, this is something that will be continuing in a major way as Xbox Game Pass closes out the calendar year.

Revealed on the Xbox website today, it was confirmed that Gungrave G.O.R.E will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one when it launches on November 22, 2022. Developed by Studio Iggymop, Gungrave G.O.R.E is a new third-person action game that shared elements of other popular action titles like Bayonetta and Devil May Cry. While the game has somewhat flown under the radar, its addition to Xbox Game Pass should help it find an even larger audience of players.

Perhaps the best part of Gungrave G.O.R.E landing on Xbox Game Pass is that it will be coming to all verticals of the platform. This means that upon its launch in November, Gungrave G.O.R.E will be available to play on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and other devices via the Cloud. Alongside other upcoming Game Pass additions such as Scorn, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and High on Life, it seems like the subscription service could be having a strong end to 2022.

If you'd like to learn more about Gungrave G.O.R.E, you can check out the game's official description as follows:

"In Gungrave G.O.R.E, play the gun-wielding badass anti-hero of your dreams as you mow down tons of enemies in a gory ballet of bullets and experience a story of vengeance, love and loyalty, all in a beautiful third-person action shooter, combining the best that Eastern and Western game design have to offer.

As the titular Gunslinger of Resurrection, you become the badass anti-hero of your dreams, an ultimate killing machine, brutalising your foes without mercy. Taking cover and retreating is not an option for Grave, he only ever goes full steam ahead, preferably right through his enemies.

Stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilise your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style."