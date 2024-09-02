Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Reveal Its Most Underrated Game

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have conjoined and determined the most underrated Xbox Game Pass game. The Xbox Game Pass library features hundreds of Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X games. Sifting through all of these Xbox games to pick what to play next can be a daunting task. There are games that stand above the rest though. To this end, those who like narrative-heavy adventure games or who simply like to roleplay as a medieval detective should check out Pentiment sooner rather than later.

This is not based on our own personal recommendation, but the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page. One of the top posts on the Reddit page right now is a post asking for “the most underrated gem” on the subscription service. The game with the most votes up is the aforementioned Pentiment. Of course, this is not a very scientific method, but it provides a pretty good idea of games subscribers should play if they haven’t already.

For those unfamiliar with Pentiment, it is a 2022 RPG meets adventure game from Xbox Game studios and developer Obsidian Entertainment, an RPG studio best known for Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Pillars of Eternity, and many other great RPGs over the years. To this end, it is currently working on one of 2025’s most anticipated RPGs, Avowed.

Upon release Pentiment — a 15 to 20 hour long game — garnered an 88 on Metacritic. How well it sold, we don’t know, but it was made available via Xbox Game Pass the moment it releases so that muddies the waters.

“From Obsidian, this game is a historical narrative-driven game focusing on character development, heavily stylized art, and choice-driven storytelling in early 16th century Bavaria,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Players will play as Andreas Maler, a clever illustrator caught up in a series of murders in Tassing and Kiersau Abbey over the course of twenty five years. Players will be responsible for conducting their own investigation to decide the fate of the community, but each decision will have lasting consequences and inexorably draws Andreas closer to the center of an underlying conspiracy.”

Given that Pentiment is an Xbox Game Studios product, it will be a permanent Xbox Game Pass addition. And as long as it is available via the subscription service, subscribers can purchase it with a 20 percent discount if they want to play the game beyond maintaining an active subscription to do so.