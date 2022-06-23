Xbox Game Pass Adds Major New Game After Lengthy Delay

At long last, Xbox Game Pass has today added a substantial new game to the service after a lengthy delay kept it from coming to the platform earlier. That game in question happens to be FIFA 22, which is the latest entry in Electronic Arts' annualized soccer sim series. And while this addition might not seem like a big one given that FIFA 23 is on the horizon, the move is quite substantial g

As of today, FIFA 22 has officially joined EA Play, which in turn means that it's also now on Xbox Game Pass. EA and Microsoft have collaborated for quite some time in this manner where titles that join "The Play List," as EA calls it, are also available via Game Pass. While FIFA 22 will only be accessible to those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass, the game will now be playable through the service across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

So how was FIFA 22 delayed for Xbox Game Pass? Well, originally the game was expected to join Microsoft's subscription platform in May. However, EA signed a deal with Sony in this month to make FIFA 22 one of the free games available on PlayStation Plus throughout May. As such, it ended up taking longer than expected for FIFA 22 to come to EA Play, likely due to an exclusivity deal that EA signed with PlayStation. With the game no longer being available on PS Plus, though, it has now been able to finally land on Xbox Game Pass.

While FIFA 22 is likely the most notable new addition to Game Pass today, it's not the only title landing on the service. Naraka: Bladepoint, which is an action-focused battle royale game, has also come to the subscription platform today as well. Unlike FIFA 22, Naraka is available on all tiers of Game Pass which includes console, PC, and cloud. So whether you're a fan of sports games or something more competitive, Xbox Game Pass should have something new for you to check out today.

Are you someone that is going to finally check out FIFA 22 now that it is available on Xbox Game Pass? Or have you already been playing it for the past month thanks to its appearance on PlayStation Plus? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.