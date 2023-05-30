First Xbox Game Pass Games for June 2023 Revealed

Xbox's first Xbox Game Pass games for June 2023 were revealed this week with eight different titles set to be added to the catalog between now and the middle of June. Three of those games will be day-one releases, and all of them will be split between the cloud, console, and PC platforms depending on the game. Once these are all added by June 13th, we should expect another wave of games to be revealed shortly afterwards to round out the rest of the month.

You can find the full list of the first Xbox Game Pass games for June below with special attention to be paid to Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer, Amnesia: The Bunker, and Dordogne as those will be the three games that are day-one releases. The Xbox Game Pass post for some reason doesn't specify that Amnesia: The Bunker will be a day-one release, but we know from its most recent delay that the game won't be out until June 6th which is the same day it's coming to Xbox Game Pass. And if Hypnospace Outlaw looks familiar, that's likely because it's a game that has been part of Xbox Game Pass before and is now making a return to the platform.

First Xbox Game Pass Games for June

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 6

Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 6

Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 8

Stacking (Cloud and Console) – June 8

Dordogne (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 13

If you've been keeping up with the Xbox Game Pass announcements recently, you'll know that chicory: A Colorful Tale is now available after it was previously revealed to be a May 30th release to round out the last few games of May. Between that announcement and now, however, another game was added to the list with Farworld Pioneers also a day-one release that's available right now on consoles and PC. Games are sometimes added or announced at the last minute as surprises like Farworld Pioneers was, so look for more surprise announcements throughout the month in addition to the games we already know about.