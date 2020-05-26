Xbox Game Pass Just Added a Big Brand New Game

✖

Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One and PC just added one of its biggest new games of 2020: Minecraft Dungeons, which released today on a plethora of platforms. This means that all Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play the brand new Minecraft experience -- regardless of the platform -- for free. And because the game and the larger Minecraft franchise are owned by Microsoft, it will presumably stay in both libraries forever.

As you may know, the game runs at $20, so if you were planning on playing the game, you just saved two months' worth of Xbox Game Pass subscription costs.

As for the game itself, it's a new take on the Minecraft formula inspired by classic dungeon crawlers like Diablo. In other words, it's very different from the classic Minecraft experience.

"Fight your way through an all-new action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe," reads an official pitch of the game. "Brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends! Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels – all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager!"

*various combat noises* Minecraft Dungeons is available today! pic.twitter.com/f16gdlHaLg — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 26, 2020

In addition to Xbox One and PC, Minecraft Dungeons is also available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

"Minecraft Dungeons releases soon to move the Minecraft franchise in a creative direction by sending players on a Diablo-style adventure full of loot, missions, and perilous dungeons to explore," reads the opening of our official impressions of the game. "It’s a big departure from the traditional Minecraft formula where you build as much as you can and try and survive the night until you’re ready to build again, and in many ways, it works well. It’s the perfect introduction to this type of game which might not satisfy those looking for more challenging dungeon crawls, but it feels like a worthwhile venture for anyone who’s interested and is made far better with companions."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available on Xbox One and PC to anyone willing to pay $10 to $15 a month, respectively.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.