Xbox Game Pass Adds Brand New Game That Just Released

Xbox Game Pass on both Xbox One and PC just added a new game to their libraries, and unlike most additions, this is a brand new game that just released, literally, yesterday. The game is dubbed Moving Out, and if you like frantic co-op games like Overcooked, then it's probably going to be right up your alley. In addition to Xbox One and PC, it's also available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

That said, at the moment, it's unclear how long it will be in the library of either version of the service. Unfortunately, Microsoft never discloses this information. Thus, if you like what you see, be sure to try it out sooner rather than later.

"Moving Out is a ridiculous physics-based moving simulator that brings new meaning to 'couch co-op,'" reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Are you ready for an exciting career in furniture? As a newly certified Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician, you’ll take on moving jobs all across the busy town of Packmore."

Xbox Game Pass is available on both Xbox One and PC. As a subscriber to it, not only do you get unlimited access to a vast, constantly evolving library of games, but additional perks, like exclusive discounts. Depending on what tier you're subscribed to, it runs at $10 to $15 a month.

Below, you can read more about Moving Out, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Co-op -- Enjoy the story mode solo as an independent contractor or team up with some friends. Up to four players can cozy up on the couch to argue over the best way to move a couch. Test your skills AND your friendship!

Physics -- Are pesky doors and windows standing in your furniture’s way? Just blast through them with physics! Lift, toss and smash your way to the fastest times!

Action -- Learn the ropes in a series of increasingly precarious and fantastical moving jobs. How a bed gets from point A to point B is never a straight line, so throw out the training manual and get creative!

Adventure -- Every moving company starts small, but as your reputation ranks up, so do your destinations. Move through sleepy suburbs, frenzied farms, haunted houses, virtual reality and lands beyond!

Characters -- Recruit a unique cast of colorful characters, each packed with a passion for manual labor!

Assist Mode -- Are you a rookie? No problem! Adjust the game’s difficulty so anyone can play!

Don’t wait! Grab your friends and become a certified moving master in Moving Out!

