Xbox Game Pass Adds Streets of Rage 4 and More New Games

Today, Xbox Game Pass has added not one, not two, but three new games. Better yet, all three games are available on both versions of the service: PC and Xbox One. Included in this trio of games are two brand new releases, including one of the biggest, best, and most notable releases of 2020 so far: Streets of Rage 4.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long any of the three games will be available in either library. Unfortunately, Microsoft does not disclose this information. Sometimes games are added for a very long time. Other times they seemingly leave weeks after being added. In other words, if any of these games tickle your fancy, be sure to hop on them sooner rather than later.

That said, below you can view all three games joining Xbox Game Pass today. Further, you can watch trailers for each and read more about each as well: