Xbox Game Pass Adds Streets of Rage 4 and More New Games
Today, Xbox Game Pass has added not one, not two, but three new games. Better yet, all three games are available on both versions of the service: PC and Xbox One. Included in this trio of games are two brand new releases, including one of the biggest, best, and most notable releases of 2020 so far: Streets of Rage 4.
At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long any of the three games will be available in either library. Unfortunately, Microsoft does not disclose this information. Sometimes games are added for a very long time. Other times they seemingly leave weeks after being added. In other words, if any of these games tickle your fancy, be sure to hop on them sooner rather than later.
That said, below you can view all three games joining Xbox Game Pass today. Further, you can watch trailers for each and read more about each as well:
We're one step closer to our goal of adding every single game that's ever existed in the history of existence and history pic.twitter.com/ykHpgyUutp— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 30, 2020
Streets of Rage 4
Pitch: "Amongst the best beat’em up series ever created, jammin’ ‘90s beats and over the top street fighting, the iconic series Streets of Rage comes back with a masterful tribute to and revitalization of the classic action fans adore."
Platforms: PC and Xbox One
Levelhead
Pitch: "Build, play, share and compete in Levelhead, the platformer maker. Create challenging levels with the deep, intuitive systems of the level editor, then share those levels with the world and gain a following!"
Platforms: PC and Xbox One
HyperDot
Pitch: "HyperDot is a minimal action arcade masterpiece with one rule: dodge everything. A game by Charles McGregor."
Platforms: PC and Xbox One
Xbox Game Pass is available on both PC and Xbox One. Depending on what tier you're subscribed to, it runs at $10 or $15 a month. As a subscriber to it, not only do you get unlimited access to a vast library of games, but you get additional perks like exclusive discounts an the ability to occasionally play specific games early.
