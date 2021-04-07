Tons of Xbox Game Pass Games Now Support Touch Controls

✖

Xbox announced a couple of new Xbox Game Pass games this week including MLB The Show 21 and the return of Grand Theft Auto V, but it also shared a different sort of announcement in the routine addition of new games. Over 50 of the games included in the Xbox Game Pass service now support Xbox Touch Controls, a process which Microsoft said it’s been working on with developers for some time now. The Xbox Game Pass catalog also includes an option to sort through games that do support that feature, so if you’re looking for something to play in a new way through cloud-enabled gaming, you’ve got some new options waiting for you.

Minecraft Dungeons was one of the first games to get the touch-control treatment before the list of games that support that feature has grown to what it is now. Microsoft advertised the list as “50+ great touch-enabled games” with exactly 54 options included in that category, according to the Xbox Game Pass site that shows everything included in the subscription.

Those thumbs of yours have had years of practice. Let's see what they can do. Tap into @XboxGamePass and play 50+ great touch-enabled games with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta): https://t.co/9ioDNanjUB pic.twitter.com/OulYiRsQDs — Xbox (@Xbox) April 6, 2021

“Last September, we were thrilled to launch our first game with Xbox touch controls – Minecraft Dungeons,” said Megan Spurr, the community lead for Xbox Game Pass. “Since then, touch controls remain one of the top-requested features for cloud gaming, to unlock new ways to play on your Android mobile devices without the need for an external controller. Today, we’re excited to share that we have been working with developers to bring you 50+ great touch-enabled games that you can now play with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). In addition to Minecraft Dungeons, Xbox touch controls are available with Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Slay the Spire, and many more games.”

Those games mentioned above are just a couple of the ones that’ll now support touch controls, but as the announcement emphasized, there are many more to look into. Games like Gears 5 may not feel as intuitive with touch controls as something like Minecraft Dungeons would, but the option is at least there for those who want to try it out.

You can see the full list of games that support touch controls through cloud gaming here. Simply make sure that you’ve selected the “Cloud-enabled” category next to “PC” and then filter them by the “Xbox touch controls” category on the left-hand side.