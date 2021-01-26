Xbox Game Pass Adds Brand New 2021 Game That Just Released Today

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are back with a brand new game that just released today. In a couple of days, the subscription service is losing eight games, including a popular RPG, but before that happens, it's adding what is arguably January 2021's second most notable release behind Hitman 3. More specifically, as of today, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC can enjoy Cyber Shadow, a side-scrolling platform-action game from developer Mechanical Head Studios and publisher Yacht Club Games (the makers of Shovel Knight).

Microsoft doesn't announce how long Cyber Shadow is being added for, but it's safe to assume it's a temporary addition given that it's not a game from Xbox Game Studios. That said, while it may not be around for very long, it's here on day one, and is short enough that anyone who wants to play it, should have no trouble beating it several times before it leaves. And unlike some additions, it's available on both console and PC.

Made by lone-wolf developer Aarne Hunziker and clearly inspired by early Ninja Gaiden games, Cyber Shadow boasts a great-looking 8-bit aesthetic and follows the story of a cybernetic ninja named Shadow who is on a mission to save his clan in a hostile world overrun by machines.

"The video game industry may have largely moved away from 8-bit graphics and simpler control schemes, but that hasn't stopped a number of indie developers from providing players with new experiences that evoke that era," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "Cyber Shadow, from developer Mechanical Head Studios, is a throwback to NES games like Shadow of the Ninja and Batman that also manages to find a voice all its own. While these sort of titles can sometimes feel like a dime a dozen on digital marketplaces, Cyber Shadow is a game that retro enthusiasts and fans of the NES era will not want to sleep on."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively, but a price increase may be coming following Microsoft's attempt to increase the price of Xbox Live Gold. For more coverage of all types on all things Xbox Game Pass, click here.