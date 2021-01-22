Xbox Game Pass Losing Popular RPG and 7 Other Games Next Week

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are losing eight games next week across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Cloud, including one of the most popular RPGs of the last five years. Next Friday, on January 29, console players will lose five games while PC players will lose seven, and both will lose the aforementioned RPG, Final Fantasy XV, the most notable of the eight games.

On console, subscribers also need to prepare themselves to say goodbye to Sea Salt, Indivisible, Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour, and Death Squared. Of these four games, the most notable is definitely Indivisible, an action-RPG from developer Lab Zero Games and publisher 505 Games that made waves back in 2019. However, it's also worth noting that Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour is more popular than most people realize, and was the only game scratching the fishing simulation itch on the subscription service.

Meanwhile, on PC, subscribers are losing every game mentioned so far -- minus Death Squared -- as well as Death's Gambit, Reigns: Game of Thrones, and Gris. Of this batch, the most noteworthy game is likely Gris, an award-winning platform-adventure game that released back in 2018 via Nomada Studio and Devolver Digital.

As always, while we know when all of these games are leaving, we don't know when they will return, if ever, which means that if any of the games above tickle your fancy, be sure to play them now. Meanwhile, if want to continue playing any of these games after they leave the service, buy them now, because once they leave, so will their Xbox Game Pass discount.

