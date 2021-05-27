Xbox Game Pass Shocks Subscribers With 7 New Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- across Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, and Cloud -- can now enjoy seven new games. Of the seven games, three have been added to the PC version while console subscribers have two new games to download and play. As for those making use of the Cloud version of the subscription service, you have three new games to check out. Unfortunately, while seven new games have been added, the biggest dump of releases in a while, none of them are super notable.
Of the seven games, the most noteworthy is probably Solasta: Crown of the Magister, mostly because it just released today after a stint in Early Access. Meanwhile, Conan Exiles is also a semi noteworthy addition, as are Slime Rancher and MechWarrior 5, but they aren't additions that are going to knock any socks off.
As always, it's unclear how long any of these games will be sticking around. We know they aren't permanent additions, but that's all we know. That said, as long as they are available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, each is also available to purchase -- for subscribers -- with a 20 percent discount.
Below, you can check out each new game, as well as read more about each game and find information about what versions it's been added to.
Conan Exiles
Description: "Conan Exiles is an online multiplayer survival game, now with mounts and mounted combat, set in the lands of Conan the Barbarian. Enter a vast, open-world sandbox and play together with friends and strangers as you build your own home or even a shared city. Survive freezing cold temperatures, explore loot-filled dungeons, develop your character from a lowly peasant to a mighty barbarian, and fight to dominate your enemies in epic siege wars."
Platforms: Cloud and Console
Solasta: Crown of the Magister
Description: "Roll for initiative, take attacks of opportunity, manage player location and the verticality of the battle field in this upcoming Turn-Based Tactical RPG based on the SRD 5.1 Ruleset. In Solasta, you make the choices, dice decide your destiny."
Platforms: PC
Slime Rancher
Description: "Slime Rancher is the tale of Beatrix LeBeau, a plucky, young rancher who sets out for a life a thousand light-years away from Earth on the ‘Far, Far Range’ where she tries her hand at making a living wrangling slimes."
Platforms: PC
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
Description: "The year is 3015. The battlefields are dominated by war machines known as BattleMechs. Level entire cities and decimate the enemy in your BattleMech. Follow a quest for glory and revenge. Manage an expanding mercenary company. Fight alongside your friends with a four-player PvE co-op."
Platforms: Console
Joy Ride Turbo
Description: "Introducing Joy Ride Turbo, a controller-based arcade racer delivering precision handling, speed and crazy stunt mayhem! In the new Stunt Park, show off your skills or explore and find collectibles that unlock cars, giving you an edge for faster races and death-defying stunts. Plus, race new tracks and old favorites in Battle Race, Pro Race & Time Trial. Supports 4-player split-screen or race up to 8 on Xbox LIVE. With Joy Ride Turbo, everyone’s in the driver’s seat in this madcap kart racer."
Platforms: Cloud
Fuzion Frenzy
Description: "Fuzion Frenzy combines the continuous, frenetic action of a futuristic street sport with the action-packed fun of mini-games set in a dynamic 3-D urban environment. Six arenas and more than 45 mini-games provide plenty of competitive fun for up to four players."
Platforms: Cloud
SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest
Description: "Three years after the Purity Wars, Nortander is on the cusp of a new era. However, things aren’t as peaceful as they seem – when the Queen calls you, a disgraced General, back to your homeland, you’re plunged in a war on many fronts: While a hatemonger threatens to tear apart the Dwarven realm, an enigmatic cult of Dark Elves harvests the souls of people for reasons unknown."
Platforms: PC