Xbox Game Pass Shocks Subscribers With 7 New Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- across Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, and Cloud -- can now enjoy seven new games. Of the seven games, three have been added to the PC version while console subscribers have two new games to download and play. As for those making use of the Cloud version of the subscription service, you have three new games to check out. Unfortunately, while seven new games have been added, the biggest dump of releases in a while, none of them are super notable.

Of the seven games, the most noteworthy is probably Solasta: Crown of the Magister, mostly because it just released today after a stint in Early Access. Meanwhile, Conan Exiles is also a semi noteworthy addition, as are Slime Rancher and MechWarrior 5, but they aren't additions that are going to knock any socks off.

As always, it's unclear how long any of these games will be sticking around. We know they aren't permanent additions, but that's all we know. That said, as long as they are available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, each is also available to purchase -- for subscribers -- with a 20 percent discount.

Below, you can check out each new game, as well as read more about each game and find information about what versions it's been added to.