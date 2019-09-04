Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Gears 5, Dead Cells, and 4 More Games

Several new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month to satisfy a number of interests for those who like dungeon-crawlers, platformers, shooters, and more. The biggest headliner for September’s releases is Gears 5, the continuation of the Gears of War series from Microsoft and The Coalition, but the other games joining it are no slouches either. Gears 5 will be a totally new game, but established hits like Dead Cells and Enter the Gungeon that have already found their following before will soon be playable by all Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

The full lineup of the six games coming to Xbox Game Pass in September include Dead Cells, Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 & 3, Creature in the Well, Gears 5 Ultimate Edition, Enter the Gungeon, and Gonner Blueberry Edition. The first of those two games will release on September 5th, the next two will come out on September 6th, and the final two will be available on September 12th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s worth noting that even if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you may have to wait a bit longer to play the new Gears of War game. Gears 5 Ultimate Edition, the version of the game that comes with a Halo: Reach Character Pack and 30 days of Boost, also gives players the chance to play Gears 5 early. For Xbox Game Pass subscribers, you’ll only get it if you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the product that bundles together the games library with Xbox Live Gold. The standard edition of Gears 5 releases on September 10th, and that’s when normal Xbox Game Pass subscribers will find it playable.

True to its brand, the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account has been counting down the moments until Gears 5 is available.

While these six games will be added to the collection, others will be removed to make room for new additions. A list of games that’ll be leaving Xbox Game Pass can be found below along with the dates that they’ll be taken out.

Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass for Console

Onrush (September 4)

LEGO Batman 2 (September 6)

Joy Ride Turbo (September 6)

Splosion Man (September 6)

The Maw (September 6)

LEGO Indiana Jones (September 30)

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero (September 30)

Split/Second (September 30)

Ninja Gaiden Black (September 30)

theHunter: Call of the Wild (September 30)

Look for all these games listed previously to come to Xbox Game Pass this month and give the games listed above one final play before they’re taken out.