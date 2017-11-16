Xbox Game Pass Could Be Getting Gears Of War 4 Next Month

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass program has been a swell deal since its introduction earlier this year, giving fans access to hundreds of games for a mere $9.99 a month. It’s the next best thing to stocking up and picking up the games to add to your library – and way cheaper, to say the least.

On top of that, it’s seen its fair share of MAJOR titles that have been added over the months, including games like Halo 5: Guardians and Recore: Definitive Edition, even though it hasn’t quite seen any of the more recent AAA titles. That, however, looks to change come December 1st.

Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb recently posted a video on Twitter hinting at a very big game that’s set to join the service starting on December 1st. The picture includes a card talking about the Game Pass, but it soon becomes surrounded by Gears of War pins, followed by the reveal date. You can see the video below.

Now, for those of you thinking, “Well, this could just be a video for Gears of War: Ultimate Edition“, which released the year prior for Xbox One. Sure, that’s understood for some, until you take a closer look at the games offered in the Game Pass. The original Gears of War is already in there.

So, unless Microsoft is looking to debut other titles in the Gears lexicon, like Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3 and Gears of War: Judgment (which would be nice to see, don’t get us wrong), then it seems very possible that Gears of War 4 would be joining the fray.

The game has been getting some big buzz with all its Xbox One X updates, and it’s also received a lot of content over the past few months, including new maps and other goodies, so debuting it on the Game Pass would be a great option – especially to those that were looking to subscribe to the service, or give away memberships as part of a Christmas present. There are a ton of Game Pass codes that will be included with Xbox One S bundles this holiday season, so, yeah, why not beef up that game collection?

For that matter, it probably wouldn’t hurt to add Forza Horizon 3 into the mix as well, Microsoft. Just saying.

Gears of War 4 is available now for Xbox One.