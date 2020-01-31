Xbox Game Pass Losing Shadow of the Tomb Raider and 4 Other Games

Microsoft is really, really good at advertising what games are coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox One, but they aren’t very good at letting subscribers know what games are leaving. That said, there’s currently five games listed as “leaving soon.” These games include: Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Rage, Pumped BMX Pro, The Jackbox Party Pack 2, and Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear when these five games will exit the service’s library, but it will happen soon.

Microsoft notes that when a game is added to the “leaving soon” section of Xbox Game Pass, it will be removed from the library in two weeks. Problem is, it’s unclear when these games were added. So, if you’re interested in trying out any of these games, do it sooner rather than later, as they could leave any day now.

Of course, the most notable departure here is Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which was actually added not that long ago. Hitting in 2018, it’s the most recent entry in the series and the cap to the recently rebooted trilogy starring Lara Croft.

“Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider,” reads an official blurb about the game. “In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara must become the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.”

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription that costs $10 (per month). With it, you get unlimited access to a constantly evolving library of games, plus additional perks like exclusive discounts and the ability to occasionally play a game before release.

Xbox Game Pass is currently only available for PC and Xbox One. For more news, media, and rumors on the service, be sure to take a moment and peep all of our past and all of our recent coverage of it to make sure you’re up to date with all your information. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.