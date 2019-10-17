Xbox Game Pass Adds Three New Games, Including The Best Fallout

Today, Xbox Game Pass added not one, not two, but three new games, including the best installment in Bethesda’s Fallout series. More specifically, Microsoft has added three new games into the Xbox One Game Pass library, but only one new game for subscribers to the service on PC. So, if you’re a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One, you’ll be happy to know that Fallout: New Vegas, Felix the Reaper, and Panzer Dragoon Orta are now available to download and play. Meanwhile, on PC, subscribers’ will now find Felix the Reaper in their libraries.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a Netflix style subscription service for Xbox One and PC that costs $10 a month. Being a subscriber to it gets you unlimited access to a vast library of games that’s constantly being added with weekly additions and monthly subtractions. In addition to the ability to download and play a huge slab of games, Xbox Game Pass subscribers get exclusive discounts, the ability to play certain games early, and get every Xbox Game Studios game at launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously, nobody needs an introduction to either Fallout: New Vegas or Panzer Dragoon Orta, but Felix the Reaper is a brand-new game, so below you can read more about it.

“Felix works at The Ministry of Death, and he’s in love with Betty The Maiden from The Ministry of Life,” reads an official pitch of the game. “He believes that going to the human world as a field reaper will enable him to one day meet her, so he’s taken the job of making sure people die—and taught himself to dance, in order to impress the love of his (un)life. Since Felix only moves in the shadows, he needs to tread carefully through this strange world. Luckily, reapers like Felix are able to turn the sun and shift the shadows, creating the paths necessary to navigate the land of the living. He does so to solve puzzles and make sure people die according to ministerial plans. Each level unlocks a hardcore version of itself for the motivated ministerial go-getter. You can also collect skull achievements that further unlock bonus time trials for the most resourceful employees.”

For more news, media, and information on Xbox Game Pass, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the service by clicking right here.