Xbox Game Pass Adds Batch of New Games, Including Brand New Release

Today, Xbox Game Pass added not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six new games, including one brand new release that just dropped onto Xbox One and PC this week. More specifically, today Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One added Darksiders III, Munchkin: Quacked Quest, Vambrace: Cold Soul, and Life is Strange 2: Episode 4. Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass on PC added the same games, minus Life is Strange 2: Episode 4, but plus Subnautica and Red Strings Club. As always, as long as you’re a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass, you can download these games whenever you want and play them as much as you want as long as they stay in the service.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service that costs $10 a month. As a subscriber, you get unlimited access to a vast library of games that’s regularly updated with weekly additions and subtractions. In addition to this, subscribers get a range of other perks, such as exclusive discounts and the ability to play certain games early.

Below, you can read more about each game and watch trailers for each as well:

Darksiders III: “Return to an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash Action Adventure where players assume the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The most unpredictable and enigmatic of the Four Horsemen, FURY must succeed where many have failed – to bring balance to the forces that now ravage Earth. Darksiders III is the long-anticipated, third chapter in the critically-acclaimed Darksiders franchise.”

Subnautica: “You have crash-landed on an alien ocean world, and the only way to go is down. Subnautica’s oceans range from sun drenched shallow coral reefs to treacherous deep-sea trenches, lava fields, and bio-luminescent underwater rivers. Manage your oxygen supply as you explore kelp forests, plateaus, reefs, and winding cave systems. The water teems with life: Some of it helpful, much of it harmful.”

Red Strings Club: “The Red Strings Club is a cyberpunk narrative experience about fate and happiness featuring the extensive use of pottery, bartending and impersonating people on the phone to take down a corporate conspiracy.”

Vambrace: Cold Soul: “Vambrace: Cold Soul is a love letter to the games that left their indelible marks on us. It’s inspired by the gothic fantasy of Castlevania, the deep lore of series like The Elder Scrolls, the replayability of roguelites like FTL: Faster Than Light, and the sweeping, character-driven epics of our favorite JRPGs. It represents our effort to seize those varied elements and condense them into an interactive experience players from all walks (especially masochists) will enjoy!”

Munchkin: Quacked Quest: “Dive into Munchkin: Quacked Quest and re-discover the parody, puns, and humor from the hit card game Munchkin by Steve Jackson. Gather gold, throw your foes (and friends) into sacrifice pits, collect ducks, eliminate the monsters—from reanimated skeletons to the Potted Plant and even the Plutonium Dragon—and reach the highest level to win the game! After all, there’s only one spot at the top and you just found a chainsaw…”