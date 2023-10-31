Xbox Game Pass Reveals 9 New Games for November

Xbox Game Pass subscribers should be no strangers by now to new games being added day and date right alongside their official launches, but this next batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming soon in November includes more than a few day-one release games. Starting this week and going until November 14th as far as the first batch of November games is concerned, nine new games are being added with six of those coming to Xbox Game Pass the same day that they're released worldwide.

That's in addition to three games confirmed previously for Xbox Game Pass that are available as of today. Those three games available now are Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Jusant, and Wartales with the first of those two being day-one releases themselves. As for the other games releasing in November, you'll find all those listed out here alongside their release dates, the platforms they'll be playable on, and which of those will be day-one releases.

First Xbox Game Pass Games in November

Thirsty Suitors (Cloud, Console, and PC on day one) – November 2

Football Manager 2024 (PC on day one ) – November 6

Football Manager 2024 Console (PC on day one ) – November 6

Dungeons 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC on day one) – November 9

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (Cloud, Console, and PC on day one) – November 9

Wild Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – November 9

Spirittea (Cloud, Console, and PC on day one) – November 13

Coral Island (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – November 14

Of all those games, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is one of the biggest day-one releases included in November's first round of games. It's one of two Like a Dragon games confirmed not long ago for Xbox Game Pass, the second being Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

And on the very opposite end of the spectrum from a day-one release is Wild Hearts, the game which players may want to play with caution if they're thinking about getting invested in it. Developed by Omega Force and published by Electronic Arts, the game is meant to essentially be EA's equivalent of Capcom's Monster Hunter, but it was reported in September that the game was already in trouble after having only just released this year. Messages on Discord and Reddit from those claiming to be in the know suggested that EA was already considering winding down support for the game, though the publisher has not yet announced anything of the sort. The game got an update in late November, but not much about it has been said since then.

Xbox's first Xbox Game Pass games for November 2023 will start rolling out soon, and subscribers can expect another batch of games to follow afterwards.