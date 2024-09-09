2024's Best Xbox Game Pass Game Just Got Better

Xbox Game Pass across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has had some pretty big games in 2024. And one of these games just got better thanks to a new DLC release. And just like the base game, this DLC is completely free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers as long as the base game remains free via Xbox Game Pass. How long the latter will last, we don't know, but right now it is available via the subscription service with no word of this changing anytime soon.

The game in question came out back on February 2 via developer Atlus and Sega, who published the game. And with an 87, it is one of the highest-rated games of the year. For those that can't connect the dots, the mystery game is Persona 3 Reload, which as of today, just got its latest DLC. And this DLC is included with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. The DLC is Episode Aigis, which won't be available in the west until September 10, but has already started rolling out in other parts of the world, such as Japan and New Zealand.

Episode Aigis: The Answer is the third wave of DLC for the Persona 3 remake, and it perhaps most notably features a boss fight with Joker, the protagonist of Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal. In addition to this, the content expansion further develops the story of the game, post-ending.

"Wholly unique to Persona 3 Reload's 'Episode Aigis,; the encounter with the masked boy presents a hardcore challenge for players via a secret boss fight, replete with striking themes from Persona 5 Royal," reads an official blurb about the DLC. "The confrontation is one part of the larger "Episode Aigis: The Answer" content expansion, a major post-ending downloadable content that further develops the story of Persona 3 Reload and serves as a story epilogue.

An official pitch of the DLC content continues: "After unravelling the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fighting epic battles through Tartarus, and all the unforgettable events of Persona 3 Reload, the S.E.E.S. members find themselves trapped in a never-ending March 31st. Journey through the Abyss of Time as Aigis, undertake new challenges, and uncover the cause of this strange fate and the truth of what happened on that day...Delve into this final chapter now with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, fresh animations and user interface, and a rearranged soundtrack."

