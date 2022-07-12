Xbox Game Pass Users Surprised With Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Cloud have a new game to enjoy, courtesy of developer Picogram and publisher Rose Cty Games. What's particularly interesting about the new Xbox Game Pass game is that it just came to Xbox consoles yesterday after previously being console exclusive to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch OLED. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Garden Story, a self-described "wholesome" and "charming" action RPG about a grape.

Released by the aforementioned duo, the game debuted back on August 1, 2021 with a 73 on Metacritic, or at least this is what the Nintendo Switch version of the game earned. Neither the PC version nor the new Xbox versions have Metacritic scores. On Steam though, the game boasts a "Very Positive" rating, with 92 percent of 503 user reviews reviewing the game positively.

"Traverse the four seasons in this wholesome world inhabited by quirky fruits and vegetables," reads an official description of the game. "As the newest guardian of the Grove, it is your duty to rebuild the village and uncover the story of its hidden past. Complete daily requests to defend, restore, and improve the town. As you progress, you'll unlock memories that allow Concord to harness the power of their predecessors. Listen to the sweet and catchy music of the island, relax in The Grove's cozy and inviting atmosphere, cultivate gardens and libraries, and enjoy the delightful personalities you'll meet along the way. You can even collect adorable hats and backpacks in every village!

Now that Garden Story has been added to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it's available to purchase with a 20 percent discount, but only if you're a subscriber. As for how long it's going to be available via the subscription service, we don't know. As usual, Microsoft does not divulge this information.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. The difference is one comes packed in with EA Play, Xbox Live, Gold, and limited-time perks. For all of this, you pay an extra $5 a month.