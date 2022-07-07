Xbox Might Be Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Xbox 360 Series

It looks like Xbox may be bringing back a fan-favorite Xbox 360 series that Xbox fans haven't seen since the 360 generation. The Xbox 360 isn't just the best-selling Xbox console to date, but the best-selling Xbox console to date by a considerable margin. So far, it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation console counterpart a run for its money in terms of market share. There's a variety of reasons for this, one being the great exclusives Xbox was pumping out during that era. Some of Xbox's greatest series got their starts on the Xbox 360, like Gears of War. And many of these series live on to this day, but not Viva Pinata. The fan-favorite series was not revived during the Xbox One generation and it has yet to be revived during the Xbox Series X|S generation, but it looks like this could change in the future.

What signals the return of the series that's been dormant since 2008? Well, Microsoft recently renewed a trademark for the IP. Now, trademark renewals don't mean a ton. They certainly don't mean a new game is in development. However, in order to maintain a trademark, Microsoft has to prove it's using it in some capacity. There are ways to prove this beyond making a new game. In other words, this doesn't necessarily point to a new game or a re-release or anything too exciting, but it could.

If the series is set to return with a new entry, it's unlikely this new entry will be made by the original developers, Rare, who is currently busy supporting Sea of Thieves and working on Everwild. What's more likely is Xbox will farm it out to an external studio.

As for Microsoft, it has not commented on the trademark renewal nor the speculation it has created. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.