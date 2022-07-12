Amazon Leaks Major Five Nights at Freddy's News

Amazon has leaked some fairly major Five Nights at Freddy's news. Unfortunately, for fans of the horror series, Amazon has not leaked a brand new game or anything incredibly major. That said, on Amazon Prime Day, the retailer has leaked that the latest game in the series is shedding its PlayStation console exclusivity. Right now, the latest game in the series -- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach -- is only playable on PC, PS4, and PS5. According to Amazon though, it's coming to both Xbox One and Xbox Series X on December 31, 2022. This is obviously a placeholder listing, as this specific date is often used to represent a broader year release. In other words, it's going to come to Xbox consoles sometime this year. And just like on PS4 and PS5, it will get a retail release alongside a digital release for $39.99, the same price as a physical copy on PlayStation platforms.

Typically, when a retailer listing leaks something like this it's because a formal and official announcement is right around the corner. This isn't always the case though, however, even if it isn't this leak could now accelerate an announcement from Steel Wool Studios, ScottGames, and Maximum Games.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach debuted back on December 16, 2021. Being a Five Nights at Freddy's game, it seems to have sole quite well, though exact sale figures have never been divulged. It didn't review so well though, only garnering a 64 on Metacritic.

"Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach is the latest installment of the family-friendly horror games loved by millions of players from all over the globe," reads an official pitch of the game. "Play as Gregory, a young boy trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex. With the help of Freddy Fazbear himself, Gregory must survive the near-unstoppable hunt of reimagined Five Nights at Freddy's characters – as well as new, horrific threats."

Amazon is a reliable source. It's unlikely this is an error beyond the fact that it should have never been posted because the announcement isn't ready. That said, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt nonetheless.