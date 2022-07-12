Halo Infinite Developer Gives Update on Campaign Co-Op Beta

A member of the development team for Halo Infinite has provided fans with an update on the game's upcoming beta for Campaign Co-Op. Originally, 343 Industries said that it would begin "flights" for this game mode on the week of July 11th. Because of this, many fans assumed that July 11th itself would be the date when the beta phase for Campaign Co-Op would begin. However, with this date having now come and gone, one member of 343 has let fans know more about when it will actually begin.

In a recent thread on Twitter, 343's community director Brian Jarrard stressed that the studio is still "hoping" that the Campaign Co-Op flight for Halo Infinite will begin this week. Although he committed to no firm dates, Jarrard explained that those at 343 are still working on getting the mode working properly before putting it into the hands of players.

"The team is still working on our upcoming Halo Infinite network co-op Insider flight build. While we always said our 'target was the week of July 11', many sites reported it simply as 'starting July 11.' Still hoping for this week, but it will not start today," Jarrard clarified. "Apologies to folks who expected the flight today – we're eager to get this into your hands but we also want to ensure it's a positive and worthwhile flight experience. Still targeting this week but it's day by day as work continues. Ty for your patience and understanding."

Whenever 343 does push the flight live for Halo Infinite's Campaign Co-Op feature, it will only be available to those who have signed up for the Halo Insider program. As such, if you're not already part of this group, you can sign-up on the official Halo website right here.

At this point in time, 343 has said that Campaign Co-Op for Halo Infinite will fully arrive in the game by August. Whether or not this window is met remains to be seen, but we should start to learn more once this beta phase actually kicks off in the coming days.