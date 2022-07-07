New Xbox Game Pass Game Is One of Its Worst Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have four new games between the various libraries available across consoles and PC. Unfortunately, none of the four games are all that noteworthy, and one, in fact, may be one of the worst additions to date. Of course, video game reviews are subjective, but platforms like Metacritic provide the closest thing we have to an objective opinion on video games through critical and user review aggregation. To this end, one of the aforementioned four games currently boasts Metacritic scores ranging from 57 to 59, depending on the platform, making it one of the lowest-rated games to ever be added to the subscription service. Why is it being added then? Well, it fills a very specific niche.

The game in question is Matchpoint: Tennis Championships from Torus Games. Like the many tennis games before it, it's not very good, but when it comes to gaming tennis fans can't be picky, as there aren't many options. This is probably why it's been added. That said, even tennis fans may not get much mileage out of the game if its Metacritic scores are a relevant reference point.

Below, you can read more about the game and check out a trailer for the game, alongside the other three newly-added games:

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Console, Cloud, and PC): "Matchpoint – Tennis Championships is a modern take on tennis, featuring a true-to-life on-court experience supported by a deep career mode and unique rivalry system. The game places a strong focus on tactical realism, positioning, and aiming, allowing the player to move their superstar in exactly the right way to get the most out of their shots."

Solasta: Crown of the Magister (Console and Cloud): "Roll for initiative, take attacks of opportunity, manage player location and the verticality of the battlefield in this Turn-Based Tactical RPG based on the SRD 5.1 Ruleset. In Solasta, you make the choices, dice decide your destiny."

Road 96 (Console, Cloud, and PC): "Summer 1996, Today is the day! You hit the road. Adventure. Freedom. Escape. Run. Flee the Regime. Try to survive. On this risky road trip to the border, you'll meet incredible characters, and discover their intertwined stories and secrets in an ever-evolving adventure. But every mile opens up a choice to make. Your decisions will change your adventure, change the people you meet, maybe even change the world. There are thousands of roads across the authoritarian nation of Petria. Which one will you take?"

DJ Max Respect V (Console, Cloud, and PC): "DJMAX RESPECT V is the latest installment from the creators of the critically acclaimed rhythm game franchise 'DJMAX.' Experience tracks from popular artists such as Marshmello, Porter Robinson, and Yukika, exclusive Full HD Music Videos, online multiplayer, new game modes, and more!"

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for $10 and $15 a month, respectively.