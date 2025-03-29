Xbox Game Pass Adds 2024’s Biggest Game

Xbox Game Pass has added 2024’s biggest game. The problem for some Xbox Game Pass subscribers is that the new addition is not available via every tier. In fact, it is not available via most tiers. There are four different Xbox Game Pass plans: Xbox Game Pass Core, Xbox Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Unless you are a subscriber to the latter, the most expensive plan, you are not going to enjoy this new Xbox Game Pass game because it has not been made available to you.

This is because the new addition specifically comes the way of EA Play, which is included in an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, but no other tier of the Microsoft subscription service. For those that don’t know, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate isn’t cheap, and asks subscribers to pay $20 a month.

Those that have been paying this though, or are interested in starting to pay this, can now enjoy EA Sports College Football 25 for free. Released in July of last year, EA Sports College Football 25 was notably the best-selling game of 2024. A follow-up has not been officially revealed, but is expected to release sometime this summer. Until then, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can check out EA Sports College Football 25 to see if the new one will be of their interest.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now also purchase the game outright, as long as it is available with Xbox Game Pass, for 25 percent off. How long it will be available in the Xbox Game Pass library though, has not been divulged.

“It’s very difficult for me to wrap my thoughts about College Football 25 into one neat package for a review,” reads a snippet of our review of the game for those interested in reading more. On the one hand, I am having a blast playing Dynasty mode and am loving the customization and pageantry of collegiate sports. On the other, I can’t help but notice the Madden bugs in the system that we’ve been dealing with for at least five years, and I’m a little bummed that every other mode feels like the team ran out of time. At the end of the day, College Football is back, and the foundation EA has built is solid enough that I am very excited to see what the future holds. That’s about all I can ask for.

