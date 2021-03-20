Xbox Game Pass' New Games Include Unexpected Bonus

✖

Xbox Game Pass' new games include an unexpected bonus. Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have been added a ton of games lately for subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and it looks like some upgrades and improvements have been made to some of these games ahead of them being added, providing subscribers with an unexpected bonus in the process.

For example, the Game Pass PC version of The Evil Within, which was added alongside all of the other new Bethesda games, is said to not only be different from the Steam version, but it runs better, or at least this is why players have noticed, including speedrunner Jigzaw_Killer. The improvements don't stop with performance though. This version of the game also apparently includes new options and features, like a first-person mode, new stealth icons, and a FOV slider.

Meanwhile, the Game Pass PC version of NieR Automata seems to have received a similar bump. According to various reports, there are fewer frame stutters and fewer crashes than the Steam version. Meanwhile, the game also runs at the proper resolution thanks to borderless windowed mode.

At the moment, it seems these upgrades and improvements are exclusive to the Game Pass PC versions of the games, and it remains to be seen if this will be the standard going forward. Whatever the case, players have noticed these unexpected upgrades, and it's been much appreciated.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and mobile devices for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on Game Pass and all things Xbox -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculations, deals, guides, reviews, interviews, and previews -- click here or check out the relevant links below: