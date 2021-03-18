Xbox Game Pass' New Games Include Must-Play Title and 3 Games From 2020

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have added four new games to the pair of Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC subscription services. Two of these games aren't very notable, but two of them are borderline must-play games. The first of these two notable games is NieR Automata, which released back in 2017 to a very impressive Metacritic score of 91. Not only is it widely considered one of the best games of 2017, but one of the best games of last generation, and for some, one of the best games of all-time.

NieR Automata's addition to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate -- specifically the PC version of these two subscription services -- also comes at a great time. Next month, an updated version of its prequel, NieR, is releasing. That said, unlike NieR Automata, NieR isn't critically-acclaimed.

The other new and notable game is Star Wars: Squadrons, which just released last year. It's not as critically-acclaimed as NieR Automata, but it being a Star Wars game makes it noteworthy, and according to most Star Wars fans, it's pretty good. That said, because this game has been added via EA Play, it's only available for Ultimate subscribers, and more specifically, Ultimate subscribers on console.

As for the other two new games, one of them is Torchlight III, which released last year to middling reviews, and the other is Empire of Sin, which also released last year to middling reviews. The latter is now available on all versions of the subscription service while the former has only been added to the PC version.

As always, it's utterly unclear how long any of these games will be available to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month.

