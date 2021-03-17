Xbox Game Pass May Be Adding a Popular PS4 Exclusive

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate may not be only adding a popular game soon, but a popular PS4 exclusive. Yesterday, we relayed word of an Xbox insider hinting that Persona 5 -- PS4's highest-rated exclusive, according to Metacritic -- was coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Now, a new report has added to this, suggesting not only is this true, but that Microsoft has secured the game for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Back in February, Xbox insider and industry leaker, Shpeshal Ed, relayed word that Microsoft was working on adding more Sega games to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the back of adding Yakuza. Fast-forward to this morning, and the insider quote-tweeted this claim with an image of Persona 5 with an Xbox logo in the middle of it.

Now, it's worth noting that the leaker doesn't outright claim that Persona 5 is coming to Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, but it's what's heavily implied and how everyone has interpreted the tease.

While Persona 5 is one of the PS4's highest-rated and most popular exclusives, it's not actually from Sony, which means there's nothing stopping it from coming to the other platforms, at least on the surface level.

That said, while it seems increasingly likely that Persona 5 is Xbox and Xbox Game Pass bound, none of this has been confirmed nor have any of the implicated parties -- Xbox, Sega, and Atlus -- commented on any of this speculation. Of course, if this changes, so will the story, which will be updated with the new and official information.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. While it remains to be seen if the service will add Persona 5 or Persona 5 Royal, we do know the pair of subscription services are getting a former Nintendo Switch exclusive this month. Meanwhile, come tomorrow, subscribers to the latter will have dozens of new games to enjoy.

For more coverage on all things Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate -- including all of the other latest rumors and leaks -- click here.