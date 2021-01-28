Xbox Game Pass Just Added Its Biggest Game of 2021 So Far

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just added one of its biggest games of 2021 so far. Today, Game Pass subscribers on both console and PC have four new and great games to enjoy, while PC subscribers have an additional game coming to the library. Of these five games, the most notable is undoubtedly The Medium, a new psychological horror game from Bloober Team that not only released today, but is an Xbox console exclusive.

This isn't the only game Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now enjoy as of this morning. On console, PC, and cloud, subscribers can now also play remasters of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5. As you may know, Yakuza has traditionally been a series limited to PlayStation.

Lastly, on PC, subscribers can now also spend hours and hours managing their very own prisons, courtesy of Prison Architect.

Can you guys help us think of ways to say we added more games? we're running out of ideas pic.twitter.com/kmUYQghMCA — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 28, 2021

It's unclear how long any of these games are being added to each respective library for. None of the games come the way of Xbox Game Studios, which means none should be permanent additions, but The Medium very well could be given its pseudo-exclusivity.

