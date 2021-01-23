Halo Infinite Report Leaks Beta Plans

✖

A new Halo Infinite report sheds light on the beta plans Microsoft and 343 Industries have cooking up for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game. According to the report, the pair are currently "drafting plans" for not just one beta test, but several beta tests that will occur before the game releases this holiday season. If this the case, we should start hearing about these plans soon.

The report doesn't divulge a ton of salient information but does claim that the beta tests will begin with small sample sizes but will grow and open up over time. If this sounds familiar, it's because this is how the pair beta test Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

The report alleges that unlike many modern beta tests, which are more or less just marketing tools, the feedback from these tests, especially the earlier ones, will help shape the game ahead of release. Again, everyone says this about their betas, but in the case of 343 Industries, we know this was true with Halo: The Master Chief Collection, so there's reason to believe it's true here as well.

Unfortunately, it sounds like the betas will never be open to the public, at least completely. Rather, the report says 343 Industries will use the Halo Insider program to select participants, however, anyone can sign up to be a "Halo Insider." So, the betas won't technically be open, but they will be pretty close to open.

As you may remember, earlier this year 343 Industries walked back its previously-announced beta plans, citing unforeseen issues caused by the pandemic. Officially, 343 Industries hasn't said anything more since then, but it sounds like it may have had a change of mind.

Halo Infinite will be available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC when it releases sometime this holiday season. For more coverage on the upcoming sci-fi shooter -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and more -- click here or check out some of the relevant links below:

H/T, Windows Central.