Xbox Game Pass Users Divided Over New Day One Game From Legendary Developer

Xbox Game Pass users are divided over a new day-one game from a legendary developer. The new day-one game is actually an Xbox Game Studios release that dropped on April 23, and the moment it did, it was available at launch via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. It doesn’t seem many are playing it, though, and those who are are divided by it. Some think it’s great, some are completely underwhelmed, which is a shame because the studio in question has put out some all-timers over the years.

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The new day-one Xbox Game Pass game in question is online, multiplayer, pottery party brawler Kiln from developer Double Fine Productions, a studio that has been around since 2000, after it was founded by Tim Schafer shortly after his noteworthy departure from LucasArts. Over the years, the studio has put out classics like Psychonauts, Brutal Legend, and Psychonauts 2. Schafer himself is more noteworthy, though, due to his time at LucasArts, where he created the likes of Grim Fandango, Full Throttle, Day of the Tentacle, The Secret of Monkey Island, and more classics. How much he is involved in the studio’s new release, we do not know, but it is not the team’s best work.

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Not Xbox’s Best Game

So far, Kiln only has two reviews on Metacritic, one of which is a 50/100, and the other a 70/100. Meanwhile, its user reviews aren’t phenomenal. On Steam, it has a 70% approval rating. On the Xbox Store, it has a 3/5. The only place where user reviews are good happens to be the PlayStation Store. Despite being an Xbox Game Studios game, it’s multi-platform, and PS5 users have awarded it a 4.57 out of 5.

In line with all of this, the game has been dividing subscribers of Xbox Game Pass on the subscription service’s Reddit page. To this end, there is a new post urging fellow subscribers not to sleep on the new release. And about 50% of the comments agree, but about 50% urge the exact opposite, advocating to skip the new addition, which many seem to be doing because its player count on Steam is not good, and its low number of user reviews suggests many aren’t even trying it. Heck, they may not even know it exists based on its humble number of trailer views.

“Don’t sleep on Kiln,” reads the aforementioned post. “As the title says, don’t sleep on it. There is a ton of heart to the world, and it’s a lot of silly fun battling it out as pots. Xbox needs more family-oriented games like this, and Double Fine did one hell of a good job with this one from what I’ve played.”

One of the disagreeing comments adds, “Nah, this is a game you can sleep on. The heart is there, but… this game is not fun overall.

Of course, it is subjective who is right; however, what is undeniable is that the game’s reception is overall a mixed bag, but more damning, almost non-existent. Many aren’t playing the new day one Xbox Game Pass game, and this is unlikely to change at this point.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.