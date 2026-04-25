Xbox Game Pass Users Are Scared How “Insanely Addictive” New Day One Game Is

Xbox Game Pass added a few new day one games this week, including one that subscribers have hailed as “insanely addictive.” In fact, subscribers on Xbox Series X and PC are scared of how addictive it is. When you look at the developer who made the game, though, this is not surprising, as its previous release is one of the most addictive games of the 2020s, and a game that hooked many for hundreds of hours.

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Over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page, specifically, subscribers have been talking about the addition of Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard From Vampire Survivors, which was released on Xbox Series X, PC, and other platforms back on April 21. As its title gets at, it is a spin-off of the 2022 indie hit, Vampire Survivors. And it’s from the same studio, Poncle. The moment it was released, it was made available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, where subscribers have been enjoying it ever since. In fact, one of the top posts on the XGP Reddit page this week is a post with big praise for it, noting it is “insanely addictive.”

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New Xbox Game Pass Day One Game

“Exactly what I was scared of,” reads the top comment on the post, confirming the game is as addictive as many feared it was going to be, just like its predecessor. Another comment adds: “This dev team knows how to make games that feel like slot machines.”

A third comment further adds: “Yeah, I’m enjoying it way more than Vampire Survivors. It’s a perfect blend. And then a fourth comment: “I’ve been playing all day, addictive as hell.”

If you look at the game on the Microsoft Store — where it costs $10 — this reception is not surprising, because it has a near-perfect score there. What makes this especially notable is the fact that Xbox Game Pass games, due to a lowered barrier of entry, often score lower in the user review department. This obviously has not been a problem for the new day-one Xbox Game Pass game, which is one of the highest-scoring Xbox Game Pass games on the Microsoft Store in 2026.

How long the new release will be available via Xbox Game Pass, we do not know. Per usual, this information has not been disclosed, but also, per usual, subscribers can buy the game outright with an exclusive 20% discount, which makes it $8 rather than $10.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.