Xbox Game Pass Users Say New Day One Game Is a “10/10 Masterpiece”

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers have hailed a recent day-one game added to the subscription service at its launch as a “10/10 masterpiece.” And considering the game in question is the second-highest-rated game of 2026, according to Metacritic, this isn’t terribly surprising. To this end, it is the highest-rated Xbox Game Pass day one game of 2026, so far, and it’s not even close. And there’s a good chance it will finish the year this way, thanks to its 91 on Metacritic. For context, the next two closest Xbox Game Pass day one games have an 86 and 83 on Metacritic, respectively.

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Since its launch, much of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass has been busy with one game, and that game is Playground Games and Xbox’s new open-world racing game, aka Forza Horizon 6. Not only are many playing the new Xbox Game Studios’ release, but enjoying it. If you look at the Xbox Store, it only has a 4/5 star rating, which is a solid score, but not a great score. Everywhere else, though, there is substantial praise for the title, including on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page.

To this end, one of the top posts on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page is a post calling the game a “10/10” and “a masterpiece.” Considering the popularity of the post, this is apparently a fairly common sentiment among XGP subscribers.

“Forza Horizon 6 is a masterpiece, I love the Japanese aesthetic vibes and the seasonal changes 10/10,” reads the post in question.

If there was any doubt, the popularity of the post was a co-sign for its sentiment; the comments erase that doubt, as the majority of them reinforce the statement.

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“I agree, I absolutely love this game, it actually feels like a full game and not these half-baked games they make now,” reads the top comment on the post. Another comment adds: “Loving the game and it’s the perfect way to end the day and wind down.”

A third comment adds: “Forza Horizon 4 was my favorite in the series… wasn’t a huge fan of 5…but 6 is right up there again…I love the Scottish countryside, but Japan is really sick.

The great news for all of these subscribers is that Forza Horizon 6 is an Xbox Game Studios game, so it is a permanent addition to the Xbox Game Pass library. It’s not available via Premium, but this should change either later this year or sometime next year. Unfortunately, it does have licenses that will eventually expire, so one day it will be removed from the Xbox Game Pass library, but by then, a newer game in the series or two will be out.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.