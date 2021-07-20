Xbox Game Pass' Newest Game Just Released Today

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have two new games, one of which is a brand new release that literally just released today, Tuesday, July 20. More specifically, and for an unspecified limited amount of time, all Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC can download and play Cris Tales, a love letter to classic JRPGs from developer Dreams Uncorporated and publisher Modus Games that just released today, and for everyone not subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, at the price point of $40.

Reviews for the game are still coming in, with its Metacritic score ranging from 74 to 79 depending on the platform. In other words, it's far from a critical smash hit, but it's earning respectable review scores and generating some buzz in the process.

"Cris Tales is a gorgeous, indie love letter to classic JRPGs with a new perspective," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Peer into the past, act in the present, and watch as your choices dynamically change the future -- all on one screen as you play! Join the newly awakened Time Mage Crisbell and her fantastical companions on their journey across a dark, fairytale world facing a grim future."

In addition to Cris Tales, Battlefield 5 has been added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, via EA Play and the Cloud. Like Cris Tales, it's unclear how long this version of the game is going to be in the library for, but as long it's in the library, it's also available to purchase with a 20 percent discount.

The Cloud is now two games bigger than it was yesterday pic.twitter.com/f1QGGBqmtC — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 20, 2021

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: