Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Just Got a Free Game For Doing Nothing

Xbox Live Gold Subscribers on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S can currently download an extra free game in addition to the free games included in the Games With Gold lineup for the month of July. In other words, subscribers to Xbox Live Gold just got a bonus free game for doing absolutely nothing. Typically, there's a string attached to an offer like this, but not this time. That said, the game is nothing to write home to Christopher Robin about.

More specifically, all Xbox Live Gold subscribers can now download Injustice: Gods Among Us, an Xbox 360 game playable on the Xbox One and Xbox Series family of consoles via backward compatibility. As you may know, this isn't the first time Microsoft has randomly made this game free for subscribers.

Right now, it's unclear why this game has been made free or how long it's going to be free to download, but at the moment of publishing, it's indeed free, at least in North America. It's unclear if the game is a free download in other regions of the world. What is clear is that it's only free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. If you're not a subscriber, it's $5, a price point that's only available for a limited time via a sale. Normally it's $20.

