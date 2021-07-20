Xbox Game Pass Announces 12 More Games Including Some Day-One Releases

✖

Xbox Game Pass routinely drops big batches of games throughout the month, and the end of July is no different with 12 new additions announced on Tuesday. Some of these games are ones that were already available in Xbox Game Pass in some capacity and are now coming to the cloud platform while others are games that are releasing for the first time and will be day-one additions to Xbox Game Pass.

Two of the additions are also available right now as of Tuesday. Battlefield V, the most recent Battlefield game from Electronic Arts ahead of their Battlefield 2042 game that’s releasing later this year, and Cris Tales, a game that’s only just released this week.

A picture is worth a thousand words (and several upcoming games) https://t.co/JknPMLe9Cq pic.twitter.com/D16z80BrrF — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 20, 2021

The full list of the 12 games being added from now until the end of July can be found below along with the platforms and dates that they’ll be available on:

July’s Last Xbox Game Pass Games

Battlefield V (Cloud) EA Play – Available Now

Cris Tales (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

Atomicrops (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 22

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 22

Last Stop (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 22

Blinx: The Time Sweeper (Cloud and Console) – July 26

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Cloud and Console) – July 26

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S) – July 27

Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 29

Omno (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 29

Project Wingman (PC) ID@Xbox – July 29

The Ascent (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 29

Of the games that make up that list, Cris Tales, Last Stop, and The Ascent will all be day-one releases available in the subscription right when they launch for everyone else. Microsoft Flight Simulator is technically a day-one release here, too, since it’s coming to the Xbox Series X|S consoles for the first time.

With those games being added, that of course means that some more have to leave the service. Thankfully, there are far more being added than there are ones that are leaving. The three games leaving on July 31st are It Lurks Below, The Touryst, and UnderMine.