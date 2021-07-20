Xbox Users Surprised With New Free Game

✖

Xbox users on Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and even Xbox 360 can now download -- for a limited-time -- an original Xbox game from 2004 for free. That said, there's a caveat. In order to download this free Xbox game, you need to be a subscriber to Xbox Live Gold, Xbox's version of PlayStation Plus, which gives subscribers free games every month. That said, this game isn't a part of July's free games or August's free games. Rather it's an additional freebie, and a surprise one at that.

If you're an Xbox Live Gold subscriber on any of the aforementioned platforms, you can currently download MX Unleashed for free. It's unclear why this game has been made free for subscribers or how long it's going to be free for subscribers, but right now, as in the moment of publishing, it's 100 percent free.

Developed by Rainbow Studios and published by THQ, MX Unleashed released back in, hit back in 2004 and was both a commercial and critical success upon release, selling roughly one million copies, which was a lot for back then, and garnering a solid 81 on Metacritic.

"Rainbow Studios returns to its heritage to bring the definitive next-generation off-road game to life," reads an official pitch of the game. "Featuring enormous free world environments and an extensive racing career mode, MX Unleashed is one big off-road playground. If you want more intense action, battle it out with a monster truck, helicopter, or bi-plane!"

If you're not currently an Xbox Live Gold subscriber, don't worry about missing out on this freebie. The game is good, but it's also been made free for subscribers on more than one occasion. So if you become a subscriber soon, there remains hope you could score the game for free in the future. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox -- including all of the latest in both the Xbox One and the new Xbox Series X -- click here or peruse the relevant and recent links right below: