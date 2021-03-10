Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Leak Reveals New Incoming Games

✖

UPDATE: Both Skyrim Special Edition and the GOTY Edition of Fallout 4 for Windows 10 have been added to the Microsoft Store with a March 12 release date, suggesting they are coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC this Friday.

ORIGINAL: A new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate leak has revealed some incoming games, at least for Ultimate subscribers on PC. Recently, three new EA titles were added to the Microsoft Store, but right now they are private and not available for purchase. In other words, it looks like EA Play is finally coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC, though only for Ultimate subscribers.

The leak comes the way of Idle Sloth, who recently relayed word of the three additions, which don't confirm the speculation they have created, but there isn't any alternative explanation. That said, while it looks like EA Play is finally coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC, this leak doesn't say when this will happen, though if the games are being added now, it suggests the announcement may be imminent.

(Leaked) Looks Like EA Play Will Finally Join Xbox Game Pass For PC Soon. Three new EA titles recently added to the Microsoft Store but they are not publicly listed yet. EA Play for PC = RoseBud pic.twitter.com/R87svW8940 — Idle Sloth 🙅🏻‍♂️1️⃣2️⃣❎ (@IdleSloth84) March 10, 2021

As noted, EA Play is bundled with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If you're a regular ol' Xbox Game Pass subscriber on PC, this new leak doesn't pertain to you. However, for an extra $5 a month, not only do you get access to the EA Play library, but an Ultimate subscription also comes with Xbox Live Gold.

At the moment of publishing, no implicated party -- aka Microsoft and EA -- have commented on the leak above and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided, salient or not.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here or check out the relevant links below: