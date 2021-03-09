Xbox One Makes Popular 2020 Game Free for Everybody

✖

All Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S players can now download a fairly new Xbox game for free, no strings attached. While this month's free Xbox Live Games With Gold lineup is extremely disappointing, Microsoft has slightly made up for it by making an award-winning game from 2020 completely free, or at least part of it. You don't need an Xbox Live Gold membership to download the game, and once downloaded it's yours to keep. Further, while the game isn't available on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, it is playable on both consoles via backward compatibility.

Last year, Xbox Game Studios and Dontnod Entertainment -- the makers of Life Is Strange and Vampyr -- released Tell Me Why across three episodes. Each episode was released individually, and now the first of these three episodes is free for all Xbox One users.

In addition to Xbox One, the game is also available for free on Steam. And like the Xbox One version of the game, it looks like this isn't a limited-time deal. In other words, it should be free today, tomorrow, next year, and 10 years from now.

It's never been easier to revisit the past. Chapter 1 of Tell Me Why is now FREE across all platforms! pic.twitter.com/ZJe4djOsUu — Tell Me Why 🏳️‍⚧️ (@TellMeWhyGame) March 9, 2021

Unfortunately, while the pair have made the first episode free, they haven't made the follow-up episodes free, making this a borderline free trial. That said, rather than pay $20, you can cop the remaining episodes for just $10, thanks to a limited-time sale.

Right now, there's been no word of the game getting an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S version, but again it's playable on both systems, courtesy of the power of backward compatibility.

For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including all of the latest Xbox Series X, news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click here or continue and peep the relevant links listed below: